Britain confirms bird flu case in Lancashire, to cull infected poultry
The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
PARIS Kazakhstan confirmed an outbreak of highly contagious H5 bird flu virus in wild swans by the Caspian Sea, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday, citing a report from the Kazakh agriculture ministry.
Two swans were found dead in the coastal city of Aktau in the west of the country, the report said.
Different strains of bird flu have been spreading across Europe and Asia since late last year, leading to large-scale slaughtering of poultry in certain countries and some human deaths in China.
President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.
NEW YORK Some prominent U.S. fund managers are betting that former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law will not undergo the widespread changes that President Donald Trump promised on the campaign trail.