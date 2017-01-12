Britain confirms bird flu case in Lancashire, to cull infected poultry
The H5N8 bird flu strain has been found in a flock of about 10,000 pheasants at a farm in Lancashire, northwest England, British authorities said on Tuesday.
Health authorities have confirmed the first case of H7N9 bird flu in a 72-year-old woman native of the Chinese territory of Macau, after she returned from a visit to the southern Chinese area of Zhongshan, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Three relatives, four ambulance workers, four hospital roommates and 32 healthcare workers have come in contact with the victim, Xinhua reported on Thursday.
They will receive five days of Tamiflu treatment and remain under observation for an additional 10 days, the report said.
In China, over 100 cases of human contamination of H7N9 - a highly pathogenic strain - have been detected, leading to 20 deaths in December, according to the National Health and Family Planning Commission.
ZURICH The Novartis copy of Amgen's blockbuster psoriasis drug Enbrel will not go on sale before 2018 at the earliest because of the U.S. company's patent protection challenge, the Swiss drugmaker's head of generics told Reuters.
President Donald Trump's nominee to run the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services told a U.S. panel on Tuesday that he wants to ensure people with pre-existing conditions have access to health insurance, though he did not specify how.