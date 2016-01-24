TEHRAN Iran's Kish Air is talking to Airbus (AIR.PA) about buying six of its A321 jets and is also studying possible purchases from Brazil's Embraer embr3.sa, the Kish Air chief executive told Reuters on Sunday.

"We are talking to Airbus about six A321s. Our goal is 10 of them," Kish Air CEO Sadat Akhavi said. The airline is also interested in aircraft from Brazil's Embraer, he added, speaking on the sidelines of an aviation conference in Tehran.

The aircraft would be financed by selling them onto leasing companies and renting them back, he said, referring to a common form of aircraft funding.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by William Maclean/Mark Heinrich)