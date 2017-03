TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday the government needs to intervene "in a good way" to spur wage rises to beat deflation.

Amari made the comment at a meeting with members of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Policymakers are putting pressure on firms to raise wages, which are key to help boost the economic growth as it will support consumer spending.

(Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto, writing by Kaori Kaneko)