Snap shares rise as underwriters start coverage with 'buy'
Snap Inc , owner of messaging app Snapchat, received top ratings from a number of its IPO underwriters on Monday, sending its shares up more than 3 percent in premarket trading.
Japan's big trading houses, stung by big asset writedowns in the wake of the global commodities slump, plan to step up asset sales and wind back investment spending by up to $10 billion over the next three years.
* Mitsubishi Corp
FY2014 Net profit, 400.6 bln yen ($3.34 bln), +10.9 pct
Company f'cast FY2015 net profit, 360 bln yen, -10.1 pct
Net Debt-Equity Ratio (Net DER) as of March 2015: 0.8
Profit boosted in FY2014 by healthy non-resource businesses, but sees lower commodities prices weighing on profits this year.
* Mitsui & Co
FY2014 Net profit, 306.5 bln yen ($2.56 bln), -12.5 pct
Company f'cast FY2015 net profit, 240 bln yen, -21.7 pct
Net DER as of March 2015: 0.82
Profit fell in FY2014 following 59 billion yen impairment on resource assets. Expects a 22 percent drop in net profit for the year started in April, weighed down by a slump in energy and metals prices.
* Itochu Corp
FY2014 Net profit, 300.6 bln yen ($2.51 bln), +22.5 pct
Company f'cast FY2015 net profit, 330 bln yen, +9.8 pct
Net DER as of March 2015: 0.98
Latest profit boosted by healthy non-resources businesses. Banking on tie-up with Thailand's Charoen Pokphand Group (CP) and China's CITIC Ltd to take larger stakes in new deals. Plans to keep investment level in line with operating cash flow.
* Marubeni Corp
FY2014 Net profit, 105.6 bln yen ($881 mln), -49.9 pct
Company f'cast FY2015 net profit, 180 bln yen, +70.4 pct
Net DER as of March 2015: 1.72
Profit was halved in FY2014 on hefty impairment losses on oil, coal, and copper as well as its grains unit Gavilon. Sees a rebound in profit this year, driven by its core food and machinery segment and lack of writedowns.
* Sumitomo Corp
FY2014 Net loss, 73.2 bln yen ($610 m) vs 223 bln yen profit
Company f'cast FY2015 net profit, 230 bln yen
Net DER as of March 2015: 1.4
Posted first annual loss in 16 years due to weak commodities prices. Sees return to profit in FY2015 on higher income from non-natural resources operations, such as car sales and power generation. Expects investment on resources to account for about 10 percent of its total spending over next three years.
($1 = 119.9200 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)
Snap Inc , owner of messaging app Snapchat, received top ratings from a number of its IPO underwriters on Monday, sending its shares up more than 3 percent in premarket trading.
LONDON Oil fell further toward $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.