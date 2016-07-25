Plastic bags found clogging stomach of dead whale in Norway
OSLO Around 30 plastic bags were found clogging up the stomach of a 20 foot (6 meter) whale that was put down in Norway last week after failed attempts to rescue it.
TOKYO Japan will see mostly warmer weather from August to October, the official forecaster said on Monday.
Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 50 percent chance of hotter-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.
SANTIAGO Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
Port authorities in Chennai have impounded a BW LPG vessel and a local ship carrying heavy fuel oil, and detained their crews, a spokesman for the port said on Friday, after their collision last week caused an oil spill affecting marine life and local fishing.