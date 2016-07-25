A rainbow is seen over the parliament building in Tokyo, Japan, July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A woman shading herself from the sun, walks among fountains at a park on a hot summer day in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japan will see mostly warmer weather from August to October, the official forecaster said on Monday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 50 percent chance of hotter-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

(Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Sunil Nair)