Stock futures drop on weak jobs data, Syria strike jitters
U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after disappointing U.S. jobs data rattled investors already spooked by U.S. missile strikes on Syria.
NEW YORK Jamie Dimon, chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), on Thursday bought 500,000 shares of the company's stock for more than $25 million, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
JPMorgan shares closed at $53.07 on Thursday. The stock has fallen nearly 20 percent this year, in line with the decline of the KBW Bank Stock index .BKX.
JPMorgan shares have fallen as the outlook for bank profits has dimmed with expectations of continued low interest rates, higher costs for bad loans, particularly related to energy, and a slow economy.
JPMorgan said last month that its tangible book value, which is its net worth, was $48.13 per share at the end of December.
Dimon's purchase on Thursday totaled $26.59 million and brought his total beneficial ownership to 7.79 million shares worth $413 million at Thursday's closing price. The purchases were made through personal and family accounts, the filing showed.
Dimon's share purchase was reported by the Wall Street Journal before the filing became public.
(Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Lisa Shumaker)
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.
LOS ANGELES Yum Brands Inc's U.S. KFC chain plans to curb the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, making it the last of the big three chicken restaurants to join the fight against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.