A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM.N) plans to end services on settling government securities after a review of its businesses, a bank spokesperson said on Friday.

"After a careful review, we have determined that is a non-core service, particularly as we simplify our business and continue to prioritize strategic growth opportunities," the spokesperson said in an email of its government securities settlement services business.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)