Mourning Family Foundation President Bill Diggs discusses what it takes to turn an athlete's foundation into a successful organization that makes a lasting impact on its local community. He also discusses the important role Alonzo Mounring continues to play in the group's work. Plus, Tiger Woods' lasting impact on golf and why more college football players may skip bowl games in my weekly conversation with Reuters Digital Editor Dan Colarusso.
