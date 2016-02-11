U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter (L) meets with Saudi Defence Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (R) at the first ever gathering of the defense ministers of the Global Coalition Against ISIL/Daesh at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 11, 2016. REUTERS/Virginia Mayo/Pool

BRUSSELS Saudi Arabia has decided to increase its military contributions to the campaign against Islamic State, including offering to expand its role in the air campaign, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter's spokesman said on Thursday after bilateral talks.

Carter met Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the country's defense minister, at a gathering of coalition defense ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"The secretary thanked the deputy crown prince for participating in today's meeting of coalition defense ministers, and for Saudi Arabia's decision to increase its military contributions, especially the Kingdom's offer to expand its role in the air campaign," Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook said in a statement.

