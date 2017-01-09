Bono (C), guitarist The Edge (L) and bass guitarist Adam Clayton of U2 perform during the iHeartRadio Music Festival at The T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

LONDON Irish rockers U2 said on Monday they would mark the 30th anniversary of their hit album "The Joshua Tree" by playing it in full on a European and North American tour.

The 1987 album sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, and topped charts with its hits "With Or Without You", "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For".

"Recently I listened back to 'The Joshua Tree' for the first time in nearly 30 years ... it's quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization ... all the greats," frontman Bono said in a statement.

The north American leg of the tour will kick off in May in Vancouver, followed by a European section starting in London in July and including an appearance back home at Dublin's Croke Park stadium.

OneRepublic, Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers will support the band in America, and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in Europe.

