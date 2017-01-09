Madonna says Malawi visit for charity but not adoption
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
LONDON Irish rockers U2 said on Monday they would mark the 30th anniversary of their hit album "The Joshua Tree" by playing it in full on a European and North American tour.
The 1987 album sold more than 25 million copies worldwide, and topped charts with its hits "With Or Without You", "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For".
"Recently I listened back to 'The Joshua Tree' for the first time in nearly 30 years ... it's quite an opera. A lot of emotions which feel strangely current, love, loss, broken dreams, seeking oblivion, polarization ... all the greats," frontman Bono said in a statement.
The north American leg of the tour will kick off in May in Vancouver, followed by a European section starting in London in July and including an appearance back home at Dublin's Croke Park stadium.
OneRepublic, Mumford & Sons and The Lumineers will support the band in America, and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in Europe.
(Reporting By Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
LILONGWE U.S. pop star Madonna denied on Wednesday that she was in Malawi to adopt two more children, saying her visit was strictly for her charity work in the African nation.
NEW YORK George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."
EDINBURGH The author of "Trainspotting", a grim comedy about young Scottish drug addicts that proved a huge hit in the 1990s and still enjoys cult status, sees "bleak dystopia" in the age of Donald Trump and Britain's Brexit vote.