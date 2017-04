U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON U.S. House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday there is strong, bipartisan report in Congress for legislation pushing more sanctions to punish North Korea after it conducted a nuclear test this week.

Pelosi said Republicans, who control the House of Representatives, are likely to move a bill as early as next week and that Democrats will support it.

