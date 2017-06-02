Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states during election: U.S. official
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS U.S. smartphone chipmaker Qualcomm (QCOM.O) has not offered any concessions so far in its $38-billion bid for NXP Semiconductors (NXP.N), EU antitrust regulators said on Friday, increasing the risk of a lengthy investigation into the deal.
Qualcomm, which supplies chips to Android smartphone makers and Apple (AAPL.P), had until June 1 to propose concessions to allay possible competition concerns over the biggest-ever deal in the semiconductor industry.
The EU competition authority's preliminary review of the deal ends on June 9. It can either clear the deal unconditionally or open an investigation lasting up to four months.
During an investigation, Qualcomm could seek to convince regulators that the deal was not anti-competitive. Failing that, it might have to offer concessions.
Rivals had urged the European Commission to ensure they would still be able to use NXP technology known as Mifare once the deal is done, people familiar with the matter said..
The technology is embedded in access cards for buildings and public transport, as well as mobile phones which double as electronic wallets. Competitors also want Qualcomm to agree to fair licensing practices, the people said.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Edmund Blair)
WASHINGTON Russian hackers targeted 21 U.S. states' election systems in last year's presidential race, a Department of Homeland Security official told Congress on Wednesday.
TOKYO Toshiba Corp has chosen a consortium of Bain Capital and Japanese government investors as the preferred bidder for its chip business, aiming to seal a deal worth some $18 billion by next week as it scrambles for funds to cover massive losses.
JERUSALEM Intel Corp. has joined Team8, an Israeli creator of cybersecurity start-ups, as a strategic partner and will help with the formation of companies that address the largest cybersecurity problems, Team8 said on Wednesday.