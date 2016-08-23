Citigroup beats profit expectations on bond trading comeback
Citigroup Inc, the fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets, beat expectations for third-quarter net profit on Friday after trading revenue surged 35 percent.
RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian police said on Tuesday that they had uncovered emails between International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patrick Hickey and the head of the THG Sports hospitality company that discussed the illegal sale of Olympic tickets.
Police told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro that they were also investigating bank documents amid suspicion of money laundering tied to the illegal ticketing ring.
Three members of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) whose passports were seized by police on Sunday - Executive Director Stephen Martin, Secretary-General Dermot Henihan and Treasurer Kevin Kilty - are suspected of involvement in the illegal sales, police said.
(Reporting by Paulo Prada; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Brad Haynes)
FRANKFURT Deutsche Bank's finance chief told staff representatives last month that job cuts at the bank could be double that planned, a step that could remove 10,000 further employees, a person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Former Formula One driver Alex Zanardi won his third Paralympic gold medal on Wednesday, a day before the 15th anniversary of the Champ Car crash that cost the Italian both legs and nearly his life.