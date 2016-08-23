Oct 29, 2015; Washington, USA; Patrick Hickey, ANOC senior vice president and president of the European Olympic Committees, poses on the blue carpet prior to the 2015 ANOC Awards at DAR Constitution Hall. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian police said on Tuesday that they had uncovered emails between International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Patrick Hickey and the head of the THG Sports hospitality company that discussed the illegal sale of Olympic tickets.

Police told a news conference in Rio de Janeiro that they were also investigating bank documents amid suspicion of money laundering tied to the illegal ticketing ring.

Three members of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI) whose passports were seized by police on Sunday - Executive Director Stephen Martin, Secretary-General Dermot Henihan and Treasurer Kevin Kilty - are suspected of involvement in the illegal sales, police said.

