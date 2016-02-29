A view of one of the Petronas Towers is seen from a window of its twin building during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, November 22, 2015. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, reported a fourth-quarter net loss on Monday and announced spending cuts for the next few years, as the state oil company braces for a prolonged period of low oil prices.

Petronas reported a net loss of 2.96 billion ringgit ($704.3 million) for the October-December period, compared with a loss of 7.3 billion ringgit a year ago. The company attributed the net loss to impairment of assets caused by low oil prices.

Revenue for the quarter was 60.1 billion ringgit, down nearly a quarter from 79.4 billion ringgit for the corresponding period a year ago.

The 70 percent slump in crude oil prices LCOc1 since mid-2014 has been squeezing the finances of unlisted Petronas, which accounts for about a third of the Malaysian government's oil and gas revenue.

"2016 and 2017 will continue to be challenging for Petronas," Petronas President and Group CEO Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin said at a press conference to announce the results.

"We are planning our projections based on Brent price at $30 for this year, and must brace ourselves for the corresponding impact to our financial performance."

Petronas also confirmed plans to cut spending by 50 billion ringgit over the next four years, as earlier announced in an internal memo to its staff.

It said the company would start with 15-20 billion ringgit cuts in 2016. But it added that it would stick to its commitment of paying a dividend of 16 billion ringgit to the government for 2016.

