European Commission approves Shell's $3.8 billion North Sea sale
LONDON The European Commission approved on Friday Royal Dutch Shell's $3.8 billion sale of North Sea oil and gas assets to private equity-backed Chrysaor.
Roche Holding AG (ROG.S) is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The alternatives for the unit could include a partial sale or spinoff and the sale could fetch as much as $5 billion, Bloomberg also reported. bloom.bg/2knSjG5
The Swiss drugmaker had said last year that it has no plans to sells its diabetes testing business.
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) said last week that it is looking to divest its diabetes division, while Bayer AG (BAYGn.DE) sold its diabetes business to KKR (KKR.N) and Panasonic (6752.T) in 2015, for $1.1 billion.
Roche was not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc said on Friday it would buy online men's fashion retailer Bonobos Inc for $310 million, in its fourth e-commerce deal in under a year, as it seeks to bridge the gap with e-commerce leader Amazon.com Inc .
NEW YORK Cigna Corp , which was prevented from selling new Medicare Advantage health insurance for 18 months, said on Friday the U.S. government was allowing new enrollments starting July 1 after program deficiencies were corrected.