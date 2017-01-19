Investors tire of picking up hedge funds' bar tabs

And everything else, for that matter. Hedge fund investors often end up paying more than double the hedge fund industry's standard fees of 2 percent of assets and 20 percent of investment gains. These "pass throughs" that they pay for include everything from huge trader bonuses to lavish marketing dinners and drinks to office space. That was fine when returns were high, but weak performance is testing investor patience. Reuters' Lawrence Delevingne reports.

here

What Apple wants, India's not necessarily willing to give

India really wants Apple to start assembling iPhones in country, but some of its officials think the company's demands are unacceptable and unfair to other companies. Reuters' Sanjeev Miglani and Rajesh Kumar Singh provide the details. Read about GM's troubles in India as well. (here)

here

Davos doyens fret about the killing tweet

Business leaders in Davos are talking up the benefits of local production this week. It's an expedient move, report Reuters' Martinne Geller and Ben Hirschler; they want to shield themselves from criticism from Donald Trump. "Let's try and pre-empt that tweet by having a long-term discussion about the supply chain," said PR veteran Richard Edelman.

here

What makes Russia happy?

Higher oil prices and Donald Trump. "Today our Western counterparties - bankers and investors - can talk freely again about investments in Russia," said Andrei Guryev, CEO of PhosAgro, at the World Economic Forum. The mood among other members of the Russian delegation is the same, report Reuters' Dmitry Zhdannikov and Sujata Rao.

here

Low-flying aircraft

Exclusive from Reuters' Mike Stone: The Defense Department and Lockheed Martin are close to deal for a contract worth almost $9 billion as negotiations are poised to bring the price per F-35 below $100 million for the first time.

here

The mating call of the Manhattan stock exchanges

Witness the lengths that Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange went to as they tried to convince Snapchat's parent company to list on their boards when the company finally goes public. Reuters' Lauren Hirsch, Liana Baker and Olivia Oran report.

here

Let me ride on the well of death one more time

here

Stunt performers ride a motorcycle and a car on the walls of the "Well of Death" at the Magh Mela fair in Allahabad, India. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash