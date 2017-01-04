North Korea and the ICBM test: 'It won't happen,' will it?

Donald Trump vowed North Korea would never test an intercontinental ballistic missile. But he did not say how he might roll back North Korea's weapons programs after he takes office. The only two options experts seem to agree on are negotiate or fight.

Exclusive: Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton emerges as Trump’s top SEC choice

Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton, who has worked on high-profile initial public offerings such as Alibaba Group, is a leading candidate to head the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Trump administration, two sources familiar with the matter said.

U.S. banks gear up to fight Dodd-Frank Act's Volcker rule

Big U.S. banks are set on getting Congress this year to loosen or eliminate the Volcker rule against using depositors' funds for speculative bets on the bank's own account, a test case of whether Wall Street can flex its muscle in Washington again. Reuters' Olivia Oran reports.

Toshiba needs tech support. And money.

Faced with the prospect of a multi-billion-dollar writedown that could wipe out its shareholders' equity, Toshiba is running out of fixes: it is burning cash, cannot issue shares and has few easy assets left to sell. Reuters analyzes the Japanese conglomerate's options, and talks to cranky bankers who probably will help the company despite being taken aback over the company's handling of its financial problems.

Drone no more

A boom in consumer drone sales has spawned a counter-industry of start-ups aiming to stop drones flying where they shouldn't, by disabling them or knocking them out of the sky. Techniques include using birds of prey and firing gas through bazookas. Reuters' Jeremy Wagstaff and Swati Pandey report.

Reuters photo of the day

Just like their parents

Child guests of a U.S. House member take their seats in the House chamber for the ceremonial first day of the new session of Congress in Washington, U.S. January 3, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst