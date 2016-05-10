Masayoshi Son, SoftBank's chairman and chief executive officer, speaks during a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO Japan's SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) on Tuesday said operating profit rose 8.8 percent in the just-ended business year, a tad short of analyst estimates, pushed up by robust domestic operations and cost cuts at U.S. subsidiary Sprint Corp (S.N).

The telecoms conglomerate reported profit of 999.5 billion yen ($9.19 billion) in the year ended March 31 from 918.7 billion yen posted the year prior. The result compared with the 1.065 trillion yen average of 21 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.

SoftBank did not release a forecast for the current business year, saying there were too many uncertain factors.

SoftBank and peers NTT DoCoMo Inc (9437.T) and KDDI Corp (9433.T) enjoy near-consistent profit in a domestic mobile phone market which they effectively dominate, and which generates the bulk of the trio's revenue.

But SoftBank's earnings are susceptible to the performance of Sprint, which accounts for about 40 percent of group revenue.

"Sprint is improving rapidly," SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said at an earnings briefing. "Sprint had huge room for cost cuts."

"We are applying technological innovation and effective capital investment strategies that we nurtured through heavy competition in Japan to Sprint," he said.

SoftBank owns 83 percent of Sprint. The fourth-ranked U.S. mobile network provider forecast operating profit for the year through March 2017 at $1 billion to $1.5 billion, from $310 million in the just-ended year, through more cost and job cuts.

Sprint has struggled for profitability in recent years, and its January-March earnings have clouded prospects of a recovery.

The carrier reported a wider quarterly net loss and added fewer subscribers than expected, during a period in which it was offering discounts to customers switching from rival networks.

Son on Tuesday said Sprint would be a major positive contributor to SoftBank's earnings, and that profit at the U.S. unit was improving by around 200 billion yen every year.

Funds financing Sprint's turnaround come largely from SoftBank's domestic mobile business. But that business is facing slower revenue growth as new smartphone subscriptions begin to plateau.

Still, Son expressed hope that Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) upcoming iPhone 7 "would stimulate fresh demand."

SoftBank was the first carrier to introduce iPhones in the Japanese market.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)