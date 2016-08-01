Hollywood producers name 'La La Land' the year's best film
LOS ANGELES Hollywood producers named the musical "La La Land" the best film of 2016 on Saturday at a ceremony marked by criticism of President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
BRUSSELS EU antitrust regulators on Monday cleared Sony Corp's bid to buy out Michael Jackson's stake in its music publishing joint venture, the world's largest with copyrights to the Beatles' songs and songs by Taylor Swift.
The European Commission said deal would not hurt competition in the recorded music and music publishing industries.
"The transaction will not materially increase Sony's market power vis-a-vis digital music providers compared to the situation prior to the merger," the EU competition enforcer said in a statement.
Rival Warner Music Group and independent labels had called the Commission to take a tough line with the deal because they feared it would give Sony too much power.
LONDON Veteran British actor Sir John Hurt, Oscar-nominated for his star turn in "The Elephant Man" and his supporting role in "Midnight Express", has died after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, a representative said on Saturday. He was 77.
TOKYO Actor Ryan Gosling and director Damien Chazelle stressed the collaboration that went into making their Oscar-nominated film "La La Land", at their first news conference following the release of nominations on Friday.