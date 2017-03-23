YouTube singer Austin Jones arrested on child pornography charges
LOS ANGELES A 24-year-old YouTube singer with a teen fan base has been charged with using social media to solicit explicit videos from two young female fans.
Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.
The funding is to meet the company's expected 2.5 times year-on-year revenue growth in 2017, a company spokeswoman said.
SoundCloud, which is facing increasing competition from companies including Apple Inc's Apple Music, Pandora Media Inc and Spotify, launched a budget subscription package last month aimed at converting more listeners to paying subscribers.
The company, which was launched in 2008, raised $100 million in June from a group of investors including Twitter, valuing it at roughly $700 million, according to Recode.
LOS ANGELES U.S. pop singer Halsey scored her first No.1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with "Hopeless Fountain Kingdom," making her the first solo female artist to top the album chart in 2017, according to data on Monday from Nielsen SoundScan.
LOS ANGELES Rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs was named the world's highest-paid entertainer on Monday, ousting pop singer Taylor Swift who fell to 49th place on the Forbes annual list.