Animal rights protesters covered in fake blood demonstrate for the abolition of bull runs and bullfights a day before the start of the famous running of the bulls San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain, July 5, 2016. The banners read 'Pamplona: sea of blood for bulls.' REUTERS/Eloy Alonso

PAMPLONA, Spain Animal rights activists covered themselves in fake blood in Pamplona on Tuesday in protest against bull runs and bullfights ahead of the northern Spanish city's San Fermin festival, which kicks off this week.

People from around the world come to see the week-long festival's daily running of the bulls, where runners lead the animals through the streets. In the evening, there are bullfights.

Dozens of protesters, wearing only underwear and bull horn headbands, poured buckets of fake blood on themselves at the demonstration, which was organized by animal rights organizations AnimaNaturalis and PETA.

(Reporting By Reuters Pictures)