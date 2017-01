The eye of Nicole, a category three hurricane, is passing over Bermuda and is moving towards the northeast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 kmph), is forecast to gradually weaken during the next couple of days, the NHC said, adding that the center of Nicole is expected to move away from Bermuda Thursday afternoon.

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)