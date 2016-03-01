Wal-Mart in advance talks to acquire men's fashion retailer Bonobos: Recode
Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advance discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
BRUSSELS - CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK) will try to convince European Union regulators at a meeting next week to ease objections to its 10.3 billion pound ($14.37 billion) takeover of Telefonica's (TEF.MC) O2, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The closed-door March 7 hearing, organized by the European Commission, will also be attended by British pay TV company Sky (SKYB.L) Liberty Global-owned (LBTYA.O) cable TV network Virgin Media, TalkTalk (TALK.L), Vodafone (VOD.L) and BT (BT.L), the person said.
The hearing was been shifted to March 7 from a tentative date of March 4. Hutchison's potential takeover of O2 would create Britain's biggest mobile operator and cut the number of networks to three.
But the EU antitrust regulator is expected to demand tough concessions. A typical demand is to create or boost a smaller competitor.
TalkTalk, which has a wholesale deal with O2, has already said it would be keen to help Hutchison create a new fourth mobile operator in Britain.
French telecoms billionaire Xavier Niel's Iliad (ILD.PA), which is also eyeing an opening in the British market, may also take part in the March 7 proceedings, the person said.
TOKYO Apple Inc is considering teaming up with its supplier Foxconn to bid for Toshiba Corp's semiconductor business, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday - the latest twist in the sale of the world's second-biggest flash memory chipmaker.