FRANKFURT The Krupp Foundation, Thyssenkrupp's (TKAG.DE) largest shareholder, has an open mind about consolidation in the European steel sector and the German steelmaker's role in it, the foundation's chairwoman told a German newspaper.

"The European steel sector is in a difficult situation," Ursula Gather, chairperson of the foundation that with a 23 percent stake is seen as a custodian of the industrial group's tradition, told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung (WAZ).

Germany's biggest steelmaker has said it wants to play a role in any consolidation of the European steel market, which is afflicted by excess production capacity and a weak demand outlook.

Shareholders including activist investor Cevian, with 15 percent, would like to see Thyssenkrupp shed the steelmaking activities that are a drag on its valuation to concentrate on capital goods such elevators and car parts.

But Thyssenkrupp's powerful works council that represents 28,000 steelworkers, as well as top German politicians, will resist any move that could cost jobs and see the company abandon its 200-year-old steelmaking roots.

Asked whether Thyssenkrupp would break with its tradition if it would quit producing steel, Gather said:

"Most important is the long-term well-being of the company and its workers, which the foundation feels obliged to. I can understand the worries, but I am convinced that the company's various committees together will come to a clever solution."

