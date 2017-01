Signage that reads Time Warner is seen at the Time Warner Center in New York City, October 23, 2016. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Signage for an AT&T store is seen in New York October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo

WASHINGTON The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust subcommittee will hold a hearing on Dec. 7 on the proposed merger of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) and AT&T Inc (T.N), and the companies' chief executives will testify, the committee said in a statement.

"The hearing will examine the impact of the proposed transaction on consumers, including the implications for competition and innovation in the creation and distribution of video content," the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)