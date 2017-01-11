Alcoa revenue tops estimates, sees higher aluminum demand
Alcoa Corp reported higher-than-expected revenue in its first quarterly results after the metals company split into two in November, helped partly by a rise in alumina prices.
United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL.N) said on Wednesday it had advanced the retirement of 747s from its service to the fourth quarter of this year from end-2018.
United will replace the Boeing 747 fleet, which it has been flying since 1970, with other fuel-efficient, cost-effective and widebody aircraft, Scott Kirby, president, United Airlines, wrote in a blog. bit.ly/2iGGpTH
The No.3 U.S. airline by passenger traffic operated 22 747-400 owned and leased aircraft of its total 715 mainline fleet as of Dec. 31, 2015.
Boeing Co (BA.N) said in July it would consider ending production of 747s as it faced falling orders and pricing pressure.
The aircraft maker delivered a total nine 747s in 2016, half the deliveries in 2015.
(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.
TOKYO/WASHINGTON Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.