Harlan Coben's new thriller "Fool Me Once" spent a second week at the top of the weekly U.S. fiction best-seller chart on Thursday.

Data from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States is used to compile the list.

Hardcover Fiction Last week

1. "Fool Me Once" 1

Harlan Coben (Dutton, $28)

2. "The Nest" 4

Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco, $26.99)

3. "Brush of Wings"

Karen Kingsbury (S&S/Howard, $22.99) -

4. "Private Paris" 2

Patterson/Sullivan (Little, Brown, $28)

5. "Property of a Noblewoman" 3

Danielle Steele (Delacorte, $28.95)

6. "Journey to Munich" -

Jacqueline Winspear (Harper, $26.99)

7. "The Summer Before the War" 5

Helen Simonson (Random House, $28)

8. "Off the Grid" 7

C.J. Box (Putnam, $27)

9. "The Gangster" 6

Cussler/Scott (Putnam, $29)

10. "No Safe Secret" -

Fern Michaels (Kensington, $21.95)

Hardcover Non-fiction

1. "On Fire" 1

John O’Leary (S&S/North Star Way, &26)

2. "When Breath Becomes Air" 2

Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25)

3. "The Whole 30" 10

Hartwig/Hartwig (HMH, $30)

4. "Cravings" 4

Chrissy Teigen (Clarkson Potter, $29.993.

5. "Spark Joy" 7

Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99)

6. "Celebrate" -

Lauren Conrad (Morrow/Dey Street, $28.99)

7. "Real Leadership" 21

John Addison (McGraw-Hill Education, $25)

8. "Eat Fat, Get Thin" 3

Mark Hyman (Little, Brown, $28)

9. "Smarter Faster Better" 8

Charles Duhigg (Random House, $28)

10. "Seven Brief Lessons on Physics" 9

Carlo Rovelli (Riverhead, $18)

