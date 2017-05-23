WASHINGTON The Trump administration's plan to halve the nation's emergency oil stockpile would not harm the domestic oil sector and could be done without a severe impact on prices, the White House's budget director said on Tuesday.

"If you do it slowly, if you telegraph it over the course of time, there's a way to do it without a dramatic impact on prices," White House Budget Director Muck Mulvaney told reporters at a White House briefing.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)