Any UK-U.S. trade deal will put Britain first: PM May
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday any trade deal agreed with the United States would put British interests and values first.
NEW YORK The U.S. economy is on track to grow at a 2.9 percent annualized pace in the fourth quarter following the latest data on inventory, spending, investments and net exports, the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDP Now forecast model showed on Tuesday.
The latest fourth-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) estimate was higher than the 2.5 percent growth rate calculated on Dec. 22, the Atlanta Fed said on its website.
The forecast of the contribution of inventory investment to fourth-quarter growth increased to 0.73 percentage points from 0.35 percentage points following the U.S. Census Bureau's advance economic indicators release on Dec. 29, the regional central bank said.
On the other hand, it forecast a steeper 0.67 percent drag from net exports on fourth-quarter growth from a previous estimate of 0.25 percentage point based on the same release.
Meanwhile, it raised the estimated contribution to fourth-quarter GDP from consumer and government spending and fixed business investment after the Institute for Supply Management's report on U.S. manufacturing activity in December and the government's November construction spending data released earlier on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT/LONDON German regulators will meet more than 20 foreign banks on Monday to spell out requirements for moving some operations to Frankfurt, people familiar with the matter said, as the city accelerates plans to win over business from London after Brexit.
BEIJING A trade war between China and the United States would harm both countries, the overseas edition of the state run People's Daily said on Wednesday, reflecting concerns over the protectionist, and anti-China stance taken by new U.S. President Donald Trump.