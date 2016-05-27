Amazon forecasts lower operating income, shares dip
Amazon.com Inc forecast a greater-than-expected dip in operating income for the current quarter, a sign of its dedication to building expensive new warehouses and creating video content.
NEW YORK U.S. economy is on track to grow by a 2.2 percent annualized rate in the second quarter following the latest data on durable goods orders and new single-family home sales, New York Federal Reserve's forecast model showed on Friday.
The latest GDP estimate was faster than the 1.7 percent pace calculated a week earlier, the regional Fed said on its website.
Visa Inc , the world's largest payments network operator, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue due to higher payment volume growth and cross-border volumes, sending the company's shares up 3 percent in extended trading.
NEW YORK U.S. stocks ended little changed on Thursday as the recent rally continued to stall following President Donald Trump's latest comments on trade and the policies he will pursue.