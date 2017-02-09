CHICAGO The Federal Reserve, which has amassed $4.5 trillion of bonds following the financial crisis and recession, could gradually reduce that portfolio by around $3 trillion, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Thursday.

"It's more likely that a rest point for the balance sheet is somewhere north of $1 trillion, maybe, you know, $1.5 trillion. But we're going to see quite a lot roll off" as assets mature, Evans told a meeting of investors and financial advisors. "We want to withdraw gradually from that."

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)