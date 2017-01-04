U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose slightly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its December policy-setting meeting, but not enough to suggest altered expectations for the U.S. central bank's rate hike path this year.

Traders continued to price in two rate hikes this year, and some chance of a third, based on the price of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of Trade.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)