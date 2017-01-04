Wall St. edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
Wall Street edged higher on Tuesday, led by technology and materials stocks, as the corporate earnings season kicked into high gear.
U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose slightly on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released minutes from its December policy-setting meeting, but not enough to suggest altered expectations for the U.S. central bank's rate hike path this year.
Traders continued to price in two rate hikes this year, and some chance of a third, based on the price of fed funds futures contracts traded at CME Group Inc's Chicago Board of Trade.
WASHINGTON U.S. home resales fell more than expected in December as the supply of houses on the market dropped to levels last seen in 1999, which could have limited choice for buyers.
WASHINGTON The U.S. budget deficit is expected to dip in fiscal year 2017 but expand later in the decade, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in a report on Tuesday that showed President Donald Trump inheriting a tricky long-term deficit picture.