WASHINGTON U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid said on Monday that his chamber will consider this month President Barack Obama's embattled $447 billion jobs program, and urged members of both parties to back it.

Reid made the announcement on the Senate floor just hours after Obama said he expected Congress, which has been divided on his proposal, to act on it in October.

Republicans as well as a number of Democrats have raised objections to Obama's plan to fund his jobs program largely with tax hikes on the wealthiest Americans.

"The Senate will take up President Obama's American Jobs Act. We'll do it this month," Reid said.

"Members of both parties should rally behind the common sense bipartisan approach of this legislation. It would cut taxes for working families, small businesses and it would spur job creation," Reid said.

