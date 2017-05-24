BRUSSELS President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether the United States will remain a party to the Paris climate accords but will do so only after this week, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One as Trump flew to Brussels from Rome on a European tour, Tillerson said Trump would take up whether to stay in the accord to cap global emissions when he gets back to Washington at the weekend.

"The president indicated that we were still thinking about that, that he hasn't made a final decision," Tillerson told reporters, adding that he was unsure whether Trump discussed climate change with Pope Francis earlier in the day but that he had done so with a senior Vatican official.

