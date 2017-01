Trump can teach May about the art of the deal

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Theresa May’s encounter with Donald Trump on Friday is a moment of truth for post-Brexit UK. If UK and U.S. leaders agree to open up $203 billion of annual trade it would be a positive - for their economies and for Britain's divorce proceedings with the European Union. The cost is modest nose-holding, and a willingness to settle for fast and flaunt-worthy, rather than deep and comprehensive.