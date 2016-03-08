Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
FRANKFURT Prosecutors in Braunschweig, Germany, have widened their probe of Volkswagen's (VOWG_p.DE) diesel emissions cheating scandal and are now investigating 17 employees, up from six employees previously, prosecutor Klaus Ziehe said on Tuesday.
"This is part of the diesel investigation, the number of suspects has risen, although none are from the management board," Ziehe said.
The newspaper Braunschweiger Zeitung was first to report that the number of suspects had risen to 17.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Jason Neely)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
BEIJING Asian countries escaped the currency manipulator label in the latest U.S. Treasury report, but remain wary of possible trade friction as President Donald Trump maintains his administration will seek to address trade imbalances.