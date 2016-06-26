Emergency crews take out boats on a flooded I-79 at the Clendenin Exit, after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

A damaged car is seen after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Elkview, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

A damaged car is seen after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Elkview, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

High water is seen at Big Chimney, after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

High water is seen after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Elkview, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

Road damage is seen after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Kanawha County, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

Damage to culvert crossing at Elkview Crossings Mall is seen after the state was pummeled by up to 10 inches of rain on Thursday, causing rivers and streams to overflow into neighboring communities, in Elkview, West Virginia, June 24, 2016. West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via Reuters

The West Virginia State Highway 4 along the Elk River shows extensive damage to the road after flood water has dropped in the Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 25, 2016. hit by flooding. Courtesy West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

Officials survey the West Virginia State Highway 4 along the Elk River with extensive damages to the road after flood water has dropped in the Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 25, 2016. hit by flooding. Courtesy West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

The West Virginia State Highway 4 along the Elk River shows extensive damage after flood water has dropped in the Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 25, 2016. hit by flooding. Courtesy West Virginia Department of Transportation/Handout via REUTERS

Barbara Sizemore, 63, and Junior Stricker, 64, move framed photographs from Sizemore's home after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Ed Weaver, 64, walks down Maywood Avenue after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Phyllis Rucker, 71, watches recovery efforts from a front porch after flooding in Falling Rock, West Virginia, U.S., June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Ami Palmer, 40, is reunited with her dogs, Carlos and Rosie, as she enters her home for the first time since the flooding damage in Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Ami Palmer, 40, hugs her nephew Landon Palmer (L), upon returning to her home after flooding damaged her home in Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constan

A mud covered car with the word 'HELP' written on a back window sits in a parking lot after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

Emma Allen, 58, looks at the remnants of her damaged home after flooding in Falling Rock, West Virginia, U.S., June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

A destroyed car rests in front of a house after flooding in Clendenin, West Virginia, U.S., June 26, 2016. REUTERS/Marcus Constantino

West Virginia's three most devastated counties and possibly others will receive federal assistance after the state's worst flooding in more than a century killed at least 24 people, officials said on Saturday.

President Barack Obama declared a major disaster for West Virginia and ordered federal aid to affected individuals in Kanawha, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties that could include grants for temporary housing, repairs and other programs.

Obama spoke with West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin on Saturday afternoon to give his condolences and make sure the governor has the federal resources he needs, White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.

West Virginia's death toll from flooding is the highest for any U.S. state this year, with 16 deaths reported in Greenbrier County in southeast West Virginia, where the heaviest rain fell, and six in Kanahwa County, officials said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and state officials were assessing damage in at least six other counties and the state may ask for additional assistance, Tomblin said. Ohio and Jackson counties also reported one death each.

The death toll in West Virginia is the highest in any state from flooding this year. At least 16 people, including nine U.S. soldiers, were killed in flooding in Texas earlier in June.

Up to 10 inches (25.4 cm) of rain fell on Thursday in the mountainous state, sending torrents of water from rivers and streams through homes and causing widespread devastation.

Tomblin has declared a state of emergency in 44 of 55 counties and expects 400 members of the West Virginia National Guard to help rescue efforts on Saturday. About 32,000 homes and businesses remained without power on Saturday.

Hundreds of people have been rescued and search and rescue teams were looking for more people on Saturday, said Tim Rock, spokesman for the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Some towns were completely surrounded by water and hundreds of houses and buildings have been lost, Rock said.

The Greenbrier resort was closed indefinitely and PGA Tour officials said on Saturday the Greenbrier Classic golf tournament due to begin on July 7 had been canceled because of extensive flood damage.

West Virginia received one-quarter of its annual rainfall in a single day and multiple rivers surged to dangerous levels, including the Elk River, which broke a record at one stage that had stood since 1888.

(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by David Gregorio and Tom Brown)