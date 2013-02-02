HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC sold 11 million of its Yahoo shares on Thursday and Friday, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Third Point said in a statement on Friday that it sold the shares because it wanted to maintain a roughly consistent percentage holding of Yahoo's outstanding shares as the company pursues its $5 billion buyback authorization.
Yahoo bought back about 80 million shares worth $1.5 billion in the quarter ended December 31, under a $5 billion plan it authorized last May.
Third Point owned about 73 million Yahoo shares as of November 14, according to a regulatory filing.
The fund, which last year settled a bitter proxy battle with Yahoo after months of criticism of the company, said it owns about 62 million shares in Yahoo after Friday's sale.
Third Point is among Yahoo's largest shareholders.
The Internet giant is trying to reinvent itself amid intense competition and new chief executive Marissa Mayer has pleased Wall Street with stock buybacks.
Last week, the company's finance chief Ken Goldman said the company was not through buying back more shares, even as it invests in product engineering and marketing to grow revenues.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
WASHINGTON NorthShore University HealthSystem said on Tuesday it was scrapping plans to merge with another Chicago hospital system after losing a court fight with U.S. antitrust regulators who said the merged hospital system would control more than half the area's general acute care inpatient services.