BERLIN, June 29 Significant costs are expected
to be incurred from new security measures on flights to the
United States, which will likely be borne by airports, airlines
and passengers, European airports association ACI Europe said on
Thursday.
The measures, announced on Wednesday by the Department of
Homeland Security and applicable to all commercial flights to
the United States, include increased explosive trace detection
efforts and more screening of passengers.
"It's difficult to estimate, at this point, how much the new
measures will cost, but it is likely to be significant," a
spokesman for ACI Europe told Reuters.
"Unless national governments assist with funding them, then
the cost will ultimately fall on airports, airlines and air
travellers," he said, adding there was no time to lose to
implement the measures.
Airlines and airports across Europe said it was too early to
give details of any operational impact or costs. Airlines such
as Lufthansa and Norwegian Air Shuttle said
they would work with authorities to implement the measures.
As an example of the costs for airports, when new European
Union rules on explosive trace detection on passengers and hand
luggage came into force in 2015, Brussels Airport said it had
invested 1.5 million euros into equipment for the checks.
The airports with the most U.S.–bound flights in Europe are
London Heathrow, Paris Charles de Gaulle,
Frankfurt, Amsterdam Schiphol and Dublin.
A spokeswoman for Schiphol airport, which has already seen
long security queues this summer, said moving U.S. flights to
another part of Schiphol could be an option, but it was unclear
at the moment whether that would be necessary.
Heathrow Airport said it would provide updated advice to
passengers "in due course".
There was also relief that the new measures would avoid an
extension of the ban on passengers bringing large electronic
devices such as laptops and tablets into cabins, which many had
predicted would have resulted in widespread disruption at
airports and led to increased fire risks from storing such
devices in the hold.
"We are satisfied that, at this stage, the U.S. has ...
instead decided in favour of more targeted measures to address
identified risks, without compromising safety," ACI Europe said.
Emirates Airline, one of those affected by the laptop ban
introduced in March, said it would work to implement the new
measures as soon as possible, with a view to the ban being
lifted.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, Bart Meijer in Amsterdam,
Alistair Smout in London, Alexander Cornwell in Dubai, editing
by David Evans)