NEW YORK May 22 U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Monday as a higher Wall Street open offset safe-haven bids tied to concerns about a delay in fiscal stimulus stemming from probes into U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign's possible ties with Russia.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last at 2.247 percent, flat from late on Friday, while the 30-year yield was marginally higher at 2.909 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)