* Two-year, 5-year yields climb to 10-week highs
* U.S. to sell $34 bln 5-year notes after stellar 2-year
auction
* Advance U.S. trade data support view of GDP rebound in Q2
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 25 U.S. Treasury prices dipped on
Wednesday, with short- and medium-term yields hitting 10-week
highs, as further gains on Wall Street and growing bets on a
possible Federal Reserve rate increase this summer reduced
demand for U.S. government debt.
The decline in U.S. bond prices was limited by expectations
of solid bidding at the $34 billion five-year note auction at 1
p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). That auction follows a stellar two-year
debt sale on Tuesday.
Persistent overseas demand for higher-yielding U.S. debt
also capped the fall in Treasury prices, investors and traders
said.
"The Fed may raise rates earlier than what the market is
pricing in right now," said Richard Gilhooly, head of rates
strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in New York.
The minutes from the Fed's April policy meeting coupled with
comments by several top U.S. central bank officials in the last
week have suggested a rate increase could come as early as June
if the economy recovers from a weak first quarter.
The government said on Wednesday the U.S. advance goods
trade deficit grew to $57.53 billion in April, less than what
some analysts had forecast. That signaled less drag on U.S.
growth in the second quarter.
Wall Street opened higher, extending gains from Tuesday, as
oil prices rose and investors got more comfortable with the
prospect of a rate increase as early as June. [nL3N18M465}
U.S. interest rate futures implied traders saw a 38 percent
chance the Fed would hike rates by a quarter point from its
current range of 0.25 percent to 0.50 percent at its June 14-15
meeting. They suggested traders placed a 60 percent
probability of a rate hike at the Fed's July meeting,
according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Growing bets on a possible rate increase have been pushing
up yields on short- and medium-dated Treasuries.
Earlier Wednesday, they touched 10-week peaks in line with
higher Bund yields following a debt relief deal for Greece and a
stronger-than-expected report on German business sentiment.
The two-year yield and five-year yield
reached 10-week highs at 0.938 percent and 1.424 percent,
respectively.
Reduced anxiety about the prospect that Britain will vote to
leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23 also pared
safe-haven bids for German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, analysts
said.
"We probably won't have a 'Brexit,' and we don't have to
deal with the Greece issue this summer," said Don Ellenberger,
head of multi-sector strategies at Federated Investors in
Pittsburgh.
In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming
five-year issue to sell at a yield of 1.415
percent, compared with 1.410 percent at the prior five-year note
sale in April, Tradeweb data showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)