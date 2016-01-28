Jan 28 Danielle Steele's new novel "Blue" debuted at the top of the weekly U.S. fiction bestseller chart on Thursday. Data released from independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States are used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Blue" - Danielle Steel (Delacorte, $28.95) 2. "My Name Is Lucy Barton" 1 Elizabeth Strout (Random House, $26) 3. "The Girl on the Train" 3 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead, $26.95) 4. "Rogue Lawyer" 5 John Grisham (Doubleday, $28.95) 5. "Feverborn" - Karen Marie Moning (Delacorte, $28.00) 6. "Scandalous Behavior" 2 Stuart Woods (Putnam, $28) 7. "The Nightingale" 7 Kristin Hannah (St. Martins, $27.99) 8. "Warriors of the Storm" - Bernard Cornwell (Harper, $27.99) 9. "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" 4 Alan Dean Foster (Del Rey/LucasBooks) 10. "See Me" 8 Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central, $27) Hardcover Nonfiction 1. "When Breath Becomes Air" 4 Paul Kalanithi (Random House, $25) 2. "Spark Joy" 2 Marie Kondo (Ten Speed, $18.99) 3. "The Name Of God Is Mercy" 3 Pope Francis (Random House, $26) 4. "The Power of Broke" - Daymond John (Crown Business, $26) 5. "Always Hungry?" 8 David Ludwig (Grand Central Life&Style, $28) 6. "Between the World and Me" 6 Ta-Nehisi Coates (Random/Spiegel&Grau, $24) 7. "Presence" 16 Amy Cuddy (Little, Brown, $28) 8. "The Road to Little Dribbling" - Bill Bryson (Doubleday, $28.95) 9. "The Negative Calorie Diet" 12 Rocco Dispirito (Harper Wave, $27.99) 10. "Dark Money" - Jane Mayer (Doubleday, $29.95) (Week ended Jan. 24, 2016, powered by Nielsen BookScan © 2016 Nielsen Co) (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bernadette Baum)