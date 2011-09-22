WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Republican presidential
hopefuls gathered in Florida on Thursday for a debate that is
likely to see front-runners Rick Perry and Mitt Romney
jockeying for the lead.
The debate sponsored by Fox News will focus on jobs and the
economy, as well as Social Security.
Here is a look at the major Republicans candidates seeking
the opportunity to face Democratic President Barack Obama in
the November 2012 election.
Graphic of GOP hopefuls: link.reuters.com/jur23s
RICK PERRY
The three-term Texas governor has shot to the top of polls
among Republicans since jumping into the fray in August and was
second in most polls even before announcing he would enter the
race.
Perry is seen as a candidate who might bridge a divide
within the party between conservatives unexcited about Romney
and those who see another Tea Party favorite, Michele Bachmann,
as unelectable.
While Perry would have the advantage of being the field's
only governor from the South, a powerful party stronghold, he
inevitably will draw comparisons with another Texan: former
President George W. Bush. Bush's lasting unpopularity could be
a hurdle for Perry in a general election.
Perry claims his fiscally conservative leadership helped
Texas create more than a third of all new jobs in the United
States in the past two years.
But critics question Perry's economic record. They say many
Texas jobs he claims credit for creating are low-wage and his
record includes heavy education cuts, low public service levels
and high numbers of people without health insurance.
He has come under heavy fire from Republican rivals for
calling Social Security a Ponzi scheme.
MITT ROMNEY
Romney, who lost the nomination to John McCain in 2008, had
topped polls of potential Republican candidates by an average
of about 5 percentage points until Perry entered.
Romney still leads the Republican money race, raising about
$18 million in the second quarter of 2011, more than four times
as much as any other contender. Perry has not released
fund-raising figures yet but he might catch up with Romney this
quarter.
Romney co-founded private equity firm Bain Capital and has
touted his business experience as a way to attack Obama's
handling of the struggling U.S. economy. Critics say he was a
corporate raider who cut jobs.
While favored by pro-business Republicans, Romney is viewed
skeptically by some conservatives because he was governor of
liberal Massachusetts and is a Mormon, a religion some
evangelicals do not consider Christian.
Republicans have attacked him because of a healthcare plan
he helped develop in Massachusetts that became a model for the
Obama healthcare law. Romney defends the state law and attacks
the federal version, which he has promised to repeal.
MICHELE BACHMANN
A leader of the Tea Party movement, Bachmann joined the
upper tier of candidates after a strong performance in the
first major Republican debate in June.
But once Perry entered the race, Bachmann faded, delivering
a less-than-forceful performance in a debate in California this
month and falling in the polls.
She won the Iowa straw poll in August and remains
competitive in the state, where social conservatives are
strong. She might struggle in primaries in New Hampshire and
Florida, where her strong religious views and uncompromising
positions on financial issues may not appeal to more moderate
Republicans. A congresswoman from Minnesota, she is leader of
the Tea Party caucus in the House of Representatives.
JON HUNTSMAN
He annoyed the White House by resigning in April as Obama's
ambassador to China when he was weighing a run for the
Republican presidential nomination.
Like Romney, Huntsman is a Mormon. The former governor of
Utah and member of a wealthy chemicals family is a moderate,
which could make it hard for him to win over conservatives, who
play a big role in the nominating process.
Huntsman's name recognition is low and his biggest
immediate hurdle among Republican voters is his service to the
Obama administration. He lags far behind in opinion polls,
despite having become a media favorite who economic plans have
been praised.
RON PAUL
An anti-war congressman from Texas who ran unsuccessfully
for the party's 2008 nomination, libertarian Paul, 75, is known
as the "intellectual godfather of the Tea Party."
His calls for steep cuts in the federal deficit and the
size of government have moved to the mainstream of debate in
Congress since November when the fiscal conservative movement
swept Republicans back into power in the House.
NEWT GINGRICH
The former speaker of the House of Representatives was the
main architect of the 1994 Republican congressional election
victory and author of the "Contract with America" political
manifesto. Gingrich ended his 20-year congressional career
after Republican losses in 1998 elections.
Leading members of Gingrich's campaign team resigned in
June and he has had a poor showing in opinion polls.
RICK SANTORUM
Santorum, once a leading Senate Republican, was badly
defeated in his 2006 re-election bid.
He made a name for himself opposing abortion rights and gay
marriage while backing welfare reform. He has campaigned hard
to enhance his profile in early voting states but remains far
back in the Republican field.
HERMAN CAIN
A radio talk show host and former chief executive officer
of Godfather's Pizza, Cain was chairman of the Federal Reserve
Bank of Kansas City's board of directors and has never been
elected to political office.