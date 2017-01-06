WASHINGTON Jan 6 The chairman of the U.S.
Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Friday he expected
Rex Tillerson, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to be
secretary of state, to win strong support in the Senate during
his confirmation process.
"I predict that he is going to be overwhelmingly supported,"
Republican Senator Bob Corker told reporters at a breakfast
sponsored by the Christian Science Monitor.
Corker' s committee will conduct Tillerson's confirmation
hearing next week.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu)