By Laila Kearney
NEW YORK Feb 21 Provocative far-right
commentator Milo Yiannopoulos resigned on Tuesday as a senior
editor of the Breitbart News website after he was vilified and
lost a book deal over comments that condoned certain intimate
relations between men and young teenage boys.
Yiannopoulos thanked Breitbart for letting him transmit
conservative and libertarian ideas to an audience that otherwise
would never have heard them, but said he did not want his "poor
choice of words" to detract from his colleagues' important work.
"This is my decision alone," he told a news conference in
New York city. "When your friends have done right by you, you do
right by them. For me, now, that means stepping aside."
Yiannopoulos was banned from Twitter last year after making
remarks on race, religion and sex that incited racial attacks on
an African-American actress. On Feb. 1, violent protesters
forced the cancellation of a speech he was due to give at the
University of California at Berkeley.
The latest controversy stemmed from a video more than a year
old in which Yiannopoulos said he thought that when it came to
relations between men and boys, "there are certainly people who
are capable of giving consent at a younger age" than the law
allows.
On Monday, after the video resurfaced, organizers of the
Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, rescinded an
invite for him to speak at the annual event.
The same day, publisher Simon & Schuster said it canceled
the publication of Yiannopoulos' book "Dangerous," which was due
out on June 13.
At Tuesday's press conference, Yiannopoulos apologized for
the remarks and called the firestorm over them a "horrible,
degrading, humiliating experience."
The 33-year-old Briton told reporters he was sexually abused
between the ages of 13 and 16 by two men, but did not realize at
the time it was abuse.
"I can look back now and see that it was," Yiannopoulos
said. "My experience as a victim led me to believe that I could
say anything on the subject. ... I don't believe that sex with
13 year olds is OK. ...I am horrified by pedophelia."
Yiannopoulos said some of the remarks were taken out of
context and that he was at times speaking about his specific
experience of being abused.
Despite the most recent backlash, which he described as the
worst of his career, Yiannopoulos said he planned to continue to
try to grow an audience.
In the months ahead, Yiannopoulos said he would launch a new
media website. He said he would focus more on entertainment and
campus tours in his professional future instead of Breitbart
journalism.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Daniel Wallis and David
Gregorio)