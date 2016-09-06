(Adds quotes on email, tightening polls; dateline previously
WASHINGTON)
By Jeff Mason
TAMPA, Fla., Sept 6 Democratic presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton criticized Republican rival Donald
Trump on Tuesday for making comments about the Federal Reserve's
monetary policies, which she said should be off-limits for U.S.
presidents and presidential candidates.
"You should not be commenting on Fed actions when you are
either running for president or you are president," Clinton told
reporters on her campaign plane. "Words have consequences. Words
move markets. Words can be misinterpreted."
Trump, who has previously accused the U.S. central bank of
keeping interest rates low to help Democratic President Barack
Obama, said on Monday that interest rates should change.
"They're keeping the rates down so that everything else
doesn't go down," Trump said in response to a reporter's request
to address a potential rate hike by the Federal Reserve in
September. "We have a very false economy."
Clinton criticized the New York real estate magnate in her
second press conference in as many days.
"He should not be trying to talk up or talk down the
economy, and he should not be adding the Fed to his long list of
institutions and individuals that he is maligning and otherwise
attacking," she said.
Clinton, a former U.S. senator from New York and secretary
of state, also said that daughter Chelsea Clinton's involvement
in the Clinton Foundation charity will be decided after the Nov.
8 election.
"These issues will be decided after the election. And we
will decide the appropriate way forward," she said.
Earlier, she told ABC News that her husband, former
President Bill Clinton, should not have to step down before the
election from his position at the foundation.
"I don't think there are conflicts of interest," Clinton
said in the ABC interview. "I know that that's what has been
alleged and never proven. But nevertheless, I take it
seriously."
Her use of a private email server while secretary of state
and questions about improper influence involving donors to the
Clinton Foundation have been thorny topics for Clinton as the
presidential campaign headed into its final months.
Clinton dismissed the latest call for a new investigation
into her email practices.
"The FBI resolved all of this. Their report answered all the
questions," she said.
Clinton also brushed off polls that show the race tightening
between her and Trump.
"We're sticking with our strategy. We feel very good about
where we are. But we're not taking anything for granted," she
said.
(Writing by Doina Chiacu and Jeff Mason; Editing by Leslie
