NEW YORK Dec 5 A top Federal Reserve official,
asked about the apparent disconnect of his recommendation for
automatic fiscal policies alongside his resistance against
similar restraints on monetary policies, said such an approach
is necessary in times of economic upheaval.
New York Fed President William Dudley said the automatic
government spending policies he endorses would only come into
play when the U.S. economy "really needs it, when you are in an
economic downturn," and it would boost investor and public
confidence.
Whereas "monetary policy is very different," he said in
response to a question at a breakfast conference, since
experiences like the 2008 economic crisis show that
"mechanically" following benchmarks like the so-called Taylor
Rule "would be absolutely disastrous for the economy."
Over the last couple of years some Republican lawmakers have
pushed bills that would tie Fed interest-rate policy to a single
benchmark rule, a notion the U.S. central bank has strongly
resisted for fear of losing its political independence.
