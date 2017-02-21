BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said the U.S. labor market has "more room to run," suggesting he does not believe the central bank should raise rates quickly to head off inflation.
Kashkari said in an appearance broadcast on the bank's website that it has been a "big surprise" that so many workers have returned to the workforce over the past year and a half, and he is "cautiously optimistic" that the pattern will continue.
"I think that process has more room to run," he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
