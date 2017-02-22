BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
WASHINGTON Feb 22 Many Federal Reserve policymakers said it may be appropriate to raise interest rates again "fairly soon" should jobs and inflation data come in line with expectations, according to the minutes of the Fed's last policy meeting released on Wednesday.
The minutes of the Jan. 31-Feb. 1 discussion, at which the U.S. central bank voted to keep rates unchanged, also showed the depth of uncertainty at the Fed over the lack of clarity on the new Trump administration's economic program
"Many participants expressed the view that it might be appropriate to raise the federal funds rate again fairly soon if incoming information on the labor market and inflation was in line with or stronger than their current expectations," the Fed said in the minutes.
Last week, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said waiting too long to raise rates again would be "unwise" and gave a strong indication that the central bank remains on track to consider raising rates again by the summer.
* s&p says Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, dc series 2017a-1 and a-2 bonds rated 'aa-' Source text - http://bit.ly/1YEIeyB
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V